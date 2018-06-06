  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fuego Volcano, Guatemala

(CNN) — Firefighter Rigoberto Ramirez had a lot to worry about as he prepared Wednesday to search for more people buried or trapped by rock and ash from Guatemala’s Fuego volcano.

Up a hill was El Rodeo, a town where ash has virtually swallowed homes since Sunday’s deadly eruption of the nearby volcano.

gettyimages 966996380 At Least 190 Missing As Guatemala Volcano Smolders

The Fuego Volcano in eruption, seen from Alotenango municipality, Sacatepequez department, about 65 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 3, 2018. (credit: ORLANDO ESTRADA/AFP/Getty Images)

At least 75 people have died, authorities said, and more remains are expected to be found around El Rodeo.

Smoke rose from the volcano Wednesday morning, and Ramirez’s colleagues parked their vehicles facing downhill — in case Fuego erupted again and they had to flee.

Ramirez expressed optimism about finding someone alive.

“There’s hope,” he said. “But it’s dangerous for us to go up there. Water has been trapped under the ash and vapors could come out any time.

“It’s dangerous, but we go anyway.”

The Fuego volcano on Sunday unleashed fast-moving pyroclastic flow — a nasty mix of ash, rock and volcanic gases — that buried nearby towns such as El Rodeo before many could flee.

s094630326 At Least 190 Missing As Guatemala Volcano Smolders

Residents flee El Rodeo village after the Fuego volcano erupted. (CNN)

At least 192 people are missing, Guatemala’s disaster relief agency said, and rescuers face hazardous conditions as they navigate hot, rocky debris.

gettyimages 968472622 At Least 190 Missing As Guatemala Volcano Smolders

Police officers search for victims of the Fuego Volcano eruption in the ash-covered village of San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 6, 2018 (Photo credit should read JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

And Fuego might not be done. It expelled more rock and gas Tuesday, sending ash over 16,000 feet into the sky and temporarily halting search operations. More pyroclastic flow is possible in the coming days, the country’s disaster relief agency said.

Near El Rodeo, searchers see signs of rushed attempts at flight. A red truck full of possessions, including a refrigerator, rests abandoned, its tires melted to the ground. Some of the ash still is hot to the touch.

‘We were covered in ashes’

Near the town of San Miguel Los Lotes, Miriam Juarez and her husband, Jose Amigar, waited Wednesday near a cordoned area, hoping authorities would let them pass so they could retrieve some belongings.

gettyimages 967173458 At Least 190 Missing As Guatemala Volcano Smolders

View of the damage casued by the eruption of the Fuego Volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 4, 2018. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ/Getty Images)

They said they ran Sunday after one of their children urged them to flee.

“It was this dark smoke, very dark and it just got bigger. We ran, and (by) the time we reached this area, we were covered in ashes,” Juarez recalled.

They and their four children have been staying at a shelter in the city of Escuintla. Frustration was building Wednesday as officials still wouldn’t let the couple go near their home of more than 25 years.

“It’s our house … and they won’t let us up there,” Amigar said, with tears in his eyes. “They say it’s for our safety, but they never cared when we lived there.”

Others anxiously await news of their loved ones. Eva Ascón — from Guatemala City, some 25 miles away the volcano — seemed to accept that her relatives who lived near the eruption did not survive.

Ascón told reporters Tuesday she would ask rescue workers to “give us time to identify the bodies in the morgue; don’t take them away as unidentified.”

“Even if there are only small bones of my people, I want them. … I don’t have even one member of my family.”

By the numbers

The eruption of Volcan de Fuego, which means fire volcano, was visible from space as satellite footage showed a massive dark gray ash cloud.

Here’s what the disaster in Guatemala looks like, according to the country’s government disaster agency:

• 46 people are injured.

• More than 12,000 people have been evacuated.

• 75 people have been killed.

• 192 people are missing.

Injured children to be treated in the US

Twelve people severely wounded since the eruption will receive medical attention in the United States and Mexico, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said.

Six children will be treated for severe burns at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston, Texas, the hospital said.

The children will fly to Texas aboard a US Air Force plane by late Wednesday, Guatemalan and hospital officials said.

An emergency medical team from the hospital has been treating the injured on the ground after being deployed Monday to Guatemala, it said.

Six other patients will be transferred to Mexico, Morales said.

(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s