By Tori Mason

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A possible microburst in a Thornton neighborhood will have one couple cleaning up for weeks.

A storm Tuesday evening brought strong wind through the Hunter’s Glen neighborhood, leaving branches and debris scattered through the streets.

None of that damage compares to the Sutton’s.

The couple planted two oak trees in their backyard when they moved in more than 40 years ago. The storm uprooted one, and it landed on their house.

“I couldn’t believe it went over because it wasn’t that much of a storm. I didn’t think. It was just a burst of wind and when it hit, it must’ve caught it just right because it snapped and it went right into the house,” said Richard Sutton.

He was eating dinner Tuesday evening when the storm brought the tree down. His wife says she was about to go outside and check on her potted plants. She didn’t realize it was the tree she needed to worry about.

The tree fell onto the roof and went straight through the ceiling, leaving a huge hole in their bathroom and bedroom.

There’s so much insulation, drywall and outdoor debris in the house, the fire department deemed it unsafe to live.

Luckily, the Suttons and their three dogs weren’t injured.

On top of having to deal with fixing all of the damage to their yard and house, the Suttons have to seriously consider removing a second tree in their backyard so it doesn’t fall on their neighbor’s house.

That could cost them thousands of dollars.

The Suttons are trying to remain positive through all off this, “At least we’ll have good firewood for a while!” he laughed.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.

