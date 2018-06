COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a hard day at work for a carpenter in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

The man accidentally nailed his own hand to a board on a first floor overhang.

He had to wait on top of the roof until emergency responders got there.

Those crews were able to remove the nail and then help the man down and into an ambulance.

#E21 and #Rescue17 arrived to a call for service where a carpenter had nailed his hand to the fascia board at first floor overhang. Crews were able to remove the nail and assist down via ground ladder for amb trans. #rescue #nailgunsafety link @OSHA_DOL https://t.co/rHx5nyuFnx pic.twitter.com/w1PqypJQG9 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 5, 2018

It’s not clear how the man is doing.