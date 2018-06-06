  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After tying a record with 95° in Denver on Tuesday, temperatures will drop 5-10 degrees for Wednesday thanks to a weak June cold front. The front will also help to produce high cloudiness and a few thunderstorms mainly after 2 p.m.

The storms will be isolated in nature meaning many areas will stay dry. And a lot of what does develop will be located mainly west of Denver in the foothills and then eventually far to the east of Denver on the Eastern Plains.

Speaking of the plains, locations mainly east of Fort Morgan and Limon have the chance chance for strong or severe storms Wednesday evening. The primary concerns are large hail and damaging wind but isolated tornadoes are also possible.

25 Latest Forecast: Not As Hot, Isolated Late Day Thunderstorms

By late Wednesday evening most of the storm activity should be east of Colorado in Kansas and Nebraska. Another small chance for stray thunderstorms will develop late Thursday before mainly sunny, hot, and dry weather dominates most of Colorado for Friday through the weekend.

5day Latest Forecast: Not As Hot, Isolated Late Day Thunderstorms

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Not As Hot, Isolated Late Day Thunderstorms

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

