LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police are looking for two suspects who they say shot and killed a 26-year-old man a week ago.

Investigators say the two males approached Salvan Ocampo-Plascencia while he was walking on Jay Street north of Alameda Avenue at around 5 p.m. on May 30.

They say the victim was alone. An argument started, and police say one of the suspects shot and killed Ocampo-Plascencia.

Investigators are now looking for a late 1990s or early 2000s maroon and gray SUV — likely a Suzuki Grand Vitara. The vehicle has damage to the grill and front bumper. It’s also missing a spare tire on the back.

Lakewood Police are asking for the public’s help with any information that would be helpful regarding this case. A tip line has been set up at 303-763-6800 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

To be eligible for an award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day – 7 days a week.