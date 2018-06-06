BREAKING NEWSBear tramples on tent with family inside, father suffers injuries
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police are looking for two suspects who they say shot and killed a 26-year-old man a week ago.

Investigators say the two males approached Salvan Ocampo-Plascencia while he was walking on Jay Street north of Alameda Avenue at around 5 p.m. on May 30.

They say the victim was alone. An argument started, and police say one of the suspects shot and killed Ocampo-Plascencia.

Homicide Detectives Looking For Suspect Vehicle With Damage

Investigators are now looking for a late 1990s or early 2000s maroon and gray SUV — likely a Suzuki Grand Vitara. The vehicle has damage to the grill and front bumper. It’s also missing a spare tire on the back.

Homicide Detectives Looking For Suspect Vehicle With Damage

Lakewood Police are asking for the public’s help with any information that would be helpful regarding this case. A tip line has been set up at 303-763-6800 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Homicide Detectives Looking For Suspect Vehicle With Damage

Homicide suspect vehicle

To be eligible for an award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day – 7 days a week.

