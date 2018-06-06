FORT LAUDERDALE (CBS4) – Prosecutors have released new evidence in the case against Nikolas Cruz, confessed gunman of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre.

It’s an interview between Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives and Andrew Medina, the campus monitor at Stoneman Douglas the day of the shooting.

Medina describes seeing Cruz pull up to campus in an Uber.

Medina says he reported Cruz when he came on campus but did not approach him, not knowing if the former Stoneman Douglas student was armed.

He said Cruz appeared to be on a mission so he alerted the security guard in the freshman building, where the shooting would happen moments later.

This is something Medina said he regrets in hindsight.

“I said, ‘Coach Taylor, got a suspicious subject on campus. Got a black bag in his hands. Keep your eyes open because I think he’s going into your building,’” Medina told detectives, explaining how he alerted security of Cruz’s actions.

Medina says he knew it was Cruz the moment he saw him.

“I’m telling you, I knew who the kid was,” Medina told detectives. “We had a meeting about him last year and we said if there’s gonna be anybody who’s gonna come to the school and shoot this school up, it’s gonna be that kid.

“Because he had problems with everybody. Like, all of the security people. He was rebellious. He had ‘666’ on his bookbag. He had the Jewish swastika. He had all that crazy stuff. So they got rid of him. They withdrew him out of the school because he had issues.”

According to Medina, as soon as Cruz got into the building, the shooting started.

“And then I hear pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” he said. “And I’m going beeline to go get the deputy who was in the front of the school.”

That deputy was student resource officer Scot Peterson, who did not enter the building as Cruz gunned down students and teachers inside building 12.

“It was loud,” Medina explained. “You could kind of feel the percussion coming out of that building, the echo coming out of doors of the building. It was loud. It was kind of surreal to really hear.”

Cruz was later captured and it was Medina that authorities brought to the scene to identify the shooter.