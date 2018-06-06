By Dominic Garcia

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Thornton is continuing its push to crack down on firework use. Recently residents have been helping pass out door hangers, warning people that fireworks are illegal in the city, subject to an up to $1,000 fine.

“I will do everything I can to make things quieter and calmer in our neighborhood,” said Thornton resident Kathryn Pardikes.

She and other volunteers spent Wednesday afternoon going door-to-door passing out bilingual door hangers, urging people to not buy fireworks.

The hangers remind residents that they can’t possess, make, store, sell, handle, or use fireworks in the city limits.

“We’re trying to make it better for everyone else and make it enjoyable for everyone. We’re not trying to kill the big 4th of July celebration but we’re trying to make our neighbors safe,” said Pardikes.

One of the homes she went by Wednesday was that of Thornton Mayor Heidi Williams who voiced her support for the ordinance.

“In the last couple of years it’s gotten so bad that citizens really are fed up with it and we want to see something different. Just in my own neighborhood, I had a neighbor shooting off fireworks for five to six hours,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

City officials say violations will result in a mandatory fine between $500 and $1,000.

