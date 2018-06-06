DENVER (CBS4) – When a medical mishap brings two couples from opposite ends of the societal spectrum together, hilarious chaos ensues.

“Human Error” is a new play by playwright Eric Pfeffinger. His witty writing highlights the tension and commonality between Madelyn and Keenan, a NPR-listening, latte-sipping, blue-state liberal couple; and Heather and Jim, a NRA-cardholding, truck-driving, red-state conservative couple.

The couples are thrown together when their blundering fertility doctor impregnates one couple with the other couple’s embryo. The two couples are faced with a nine-month journey that includes clashing values, changing attitudes, and friendship building.

Pfeffinger uses humor to highlight the differences and similarities in the characters and their situations. He also shows the audience that despite societal differences friendships can blossom.

“Human Error” runs through June, 24th in the Garner Galleria Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.