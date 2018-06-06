LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – An early morning shooting and a crash in Longmont seem to be connected.

Officers responded to a call of shots being fired in the area of 6th Avenue and Collyer Street. They didn’t find any victims, but there was ample evidence of a shooting having taken place.

Approximately a mile away, different officers were called to a crash scene at Lashley Street and East 6th Avenue.

A driver of a minivan that was involved was found there suffering from gunshot wounds. He said someone shot him at the first scene.

The man was taken to Longmont United Hospital and then airlifted to a hospital in Denver.

No arrests have been made in the case so far.