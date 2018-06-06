  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Hampden Avenue, Local TV, Southglenn, Xenia, Yosemite Street
Copter4 flew over the concrete work on Wednesday morning (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Crews have closed a big section of Yosemite Street through a Southglenn neighborhood while they repair some concrete.

The southbound lanes of Yosemite will be closed through Friday from Xenia to Eastman, just north of Hampden Avenue.

yosemite 2 Concrete Work Closes Busy Neighborhood Street

Detours are in place while crews repair the concrete. Copter4 flew over the scene were the road was closed on Wednesday morning.

yosemite syracuse Concrete Work Closes Busy Neighborhood Street

(credit: CBS)

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

yosemite 1 Concrete Work Closes Busy Neighborhood Street

(credit: CBS)

