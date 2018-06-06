Copter4 flew over the concrete work on Wednesday morning (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Crews have closed a big section of Yosemite Street through a Southglenn neighborhood while they repair some concrete.

The southbound lanes of Yosemite will be closed through Friday from Xenia to Eastman, just north of Hampden Avenue.

Detours are in place while crews repair the concrete. Copter4 flew over the scene were the road was closed on Wednesday morning.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and take an alternate route.