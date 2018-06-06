By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4)– It’s not your typical yoga class. Cats on Mats returned for a third summer at the Denver Animal Shelter on Wednesday.

“In the middle of yoga the lady brought her to me and I just didn’t want to let her go,” said Lindsey Johnson while holding a silver kitten.

Cats on Mats classes are offered at the Denver Animal Shelter, 1241 W Bayaud Ave., every Wednesday in June, July, and August from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

A professional yoga instructor teaches the class, but sometimes patrons take a break from posing so they can get in a pet or a cuddle.

“Yoga is fun and relaxing but with cats it’s more fun and more relaxing,” said Johnson.

The shelter asks for a $15 donation but is really hoping patrons will not go home with just a good workout but also a new pet.

You can reserve a spot in a upcoming class online.

LINK: Cats on Mats

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.