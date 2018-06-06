Filed Under:Cats On Mats, Denver Animal Shelter, Local TV, Pet Adoption, Yoga
(credit: CBS)

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4)– It’s not your typical yoga class. Cats on Mats returned for a third summer at the Denver Animal Shelter on Wednesday.

cats on mats 10pkg frame 0 Pair Your Downward Dog With Cats On Mats

(credit: CBS)

“In the middle of yoga the lady brought her to me and I just didn’t want to let her go,” said Lindsey Johnson while holding a silver kitten.

cats on mats 10pkg frame 370 Pair Your Downward Dog With Cats On Mats

(credit: CBS)

Cats on Mats classes are offered at the Denver Animal Shelter, 1241 W Bayaud Ave., every Wednesday in June, July, and August from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

cats on mats 10pkg frame 1659 Pair Your Downward Dog With Cats On Mats

(credit: CBS)

A professional yoga instructor teaches the class, but sometimes patrons take a break from posing so they can get in a pet or a cuddle.

cats on mats 10pkg frame 1871 Pair Your Downward Dog With Cats On Mats

(credit: CBS)

“Yoga is fun and relaxing but with cats it’s more fun and more relaxing,” said Johnson.

cats on mats 10pkg frame 858 Pair Your Downward Dog With Cats On Mats

(credit: CBS)

The shelter asks for a $15 donation but is really hoping patrons will not go home with just a good workout but also a new pet.

cats on mats 10pkg frame 1128 Pair Your Downward Dog With Cats On Mats

(credit: CBS)

You can reserve a spot in a upcoming class online.

cats on mats 10pkg frame 588 Pair Your Downward Dog With Cats On Mats

(credit: CBS)

LINK: Cats on Mats

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s