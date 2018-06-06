FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Not everyone likes the new name for the Colorado State University stadium. CSU announced on Tuesday that the name is Canvas Stadium.

Ram alum Michael Gallup took to Twitter in a now-deleted tweet, “Y’all couldn’t come up with a better name than canvas yoo. That’s embarrassing.”

CSU sold the naming rights to the stadium in April to Public Service Credit Union.

It's official! We are excited to announce that our new stadium name is Canvas Stadium. Proud to partner with Canvas Credit Union! New Opportunities: https://t.co/1NYA0rRL1Q#BecomingCanvas | #CSURams pic.twitter.com/T9bu9RBKYi — Colorado State Rams (@CSURams) June 5, 2018

On Tuesday, Public Service Credit Union announced that it is becoming Canvas Credit Union.

We've been waiting 80 years for this! Time for the biggest announcement in PSCU's history. #PSCUisBecoming… Canvas Credit Union! Join us in celebrating our rich #Colorado history as we work together towards #BecomingCanvas. The future is your Canvas. https://t.co/BCX1tEZNko pic.twitter.com/9AoBM6BySp — Public Service CU (@pscucolorado) June 5, 2018

CSU sold the rights to Public Service Credit Union in a $37.7 million, 15-year deal. An executive from the credit union said he planned to keep the partnership for decades to come.

The stadium opened last year on the CSU campus.

The playing surface is referred to as Sonny Lubick Field after an anonymous 2016 donation that honored the Colorado State coach who was in charge from 1993-2007. Lubick serves as vice president of community outreach for the credit union.

The official stadium name celebration is planned for June 15 with events scheduled all day that include activities on the playing field for the whole family. The event is free and open to the public.

A temporary banner may be revealed on Tuesday.