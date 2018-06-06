By Zack Kelberman

(247 SPORTS) – Brace yourselves, Broncos Country, the orangesicles are on the way.

The Denver Broncos announced Monday they will wear their Color Rush uniforms for their Week 12 home game on Nov. 25 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Sports Authority Field.

In years past, Color Rush was reserved strictly for Thursday Night Football, but the NFL has since relaxed its rule, allowing teams to don them for one game, one time. Denver wore them in 2017 for their late-season road victory over the Indianapolis Colts, their final win in a miserable 5-11 campaign.

The special unis “boast,” as implied, an all-orange look — jerseys, pants, shoes and socks. The best part, by far, is their navy helmet with an orange and white stripe and old-school Broncos logo.

As your brain might tell you, the orange outbreak isn’t the most flattering ensemble. Especially for the … ahem … stockier players, such as former Broncos running back C.J. Anderson.

“[The uniforms make me look like a] pumpkin,” Anderson said last season. “A pumpkin to be exact … I’m still the same short pumpkin … I’ll be a pumpkin and I’m trying to have a Cinderella night.”

Other, fitter players, like Von Miller, are fans.

“I like them,” Miller said in 2016, prior to a TNF meeting with the Chargers. “The more orange the better. I don’t know about San Diego but ours are pretty cool. I’m looking forward to the blue and the orange on prime time. Every Color Rush game this whole season has been great. I’ve been looking forward to this Color Rush game since last year.”

In related and more positive news, the Broncos are also expected to strap on their much sleeker alternate navy uniforms for two home tilts: Week 4 against the rival Kansas City Chiefs (a Monday Night Football showdown) on Oct. 1 and Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 15. They will match the navy tops with either blue or white pants.

Same as they did with Color Rush, the league changed its provision for alternative apparel, giving teams the option of wearing them for two home matchups instead of one. The Broncos rocked their all-blues in Week 6 of last season — a 23-10 home loss to the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

The Broncos’ default uniform setup is orange jerseys with white pants for games in Denver, and white jerseys with white pants for games on the road.