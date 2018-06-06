By Danielle Chavira

DENVER (CBS4) – Days after announcing she wants to lead the Denver Broncos, Beth Bowlen Wallace was featured on the cover of the latest issue of Colorado Expression — a Colorado lifestyle magazine.

Bowlen Wallace, daughter of Pat Bowlen, submitted a proposal for a succession plan to the Trustees of the Pat Bowlen family trust that includes Beth taking over as the controlling owner after a short transition and mentoring period with current leadership.

In the article, Bowlen Wallace reminisces about her childhood living in Hawaii with her dad, sister and mother, Sally Parker. She remembered her dad taking big risks by taking his canoe out in monstrous waves.

The piece focused on her passion for horses and her dream of competing on a higher level later in life.

At the end, Bowlen Wallace was asked “What’s next?” to which she replied that she is open for opportunities at the Denver Broncos.

“My father’s legacy is very important to me and my family. It is my desire to lead this team with the same passion my father did and help the Broncos become Super Bowl champions again. I have the ambition, experience and drive, and my mentor in running a winning NFL franchise is the best in the business my father,” she said in a statement.

The Pat Bowlen Trust released a statement following Bowlen Wallace’s announcement on Thursday saying in part they have determined she is not capable or qualified of succeeding her father at this time.

