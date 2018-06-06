BREAKING NEWSBear tramples on tent with family inside, father suffers injuries
Larimer County Sheriff (credit: CBS)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear trampled on a tent in northern Colorado with a family inside on Tuesday and injured a man.

The injury happened at 11 p.m. near Red Feather Lakes in Larimer County, and officials with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they are looking for the animal and setting traps. They hope to remove the bear from the area immediately.

The bear was likely attracted to the campsite because of food that was stored there, according to CPW.

The family of four was camping in a remote camping area on U.S. Forest Service property not far from Prairie Divide Road.

The injured man has not been identified. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries were described as non-life threatening.

