DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Rockies are working on an ambitious plan to redevelop a parking lot by Coors Field that will include more entertainment and living space.

The plans are to transform the West Parking Lot at 19th and Wazee Street with 114 condos, 144,000 sq. ft. hotel, retail and office space, a parking garage and a baseball hall of fame.

(credit: Stantec)

Groundbreaking could happen as soon as the end of the summer.

The designer says the plaza will serve as a year-round space for outdoor concerts, festivals and other activities.

(credit: Stantec)

