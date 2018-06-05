University of Colorado football coach Mike MacIntyre joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday.

By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Coach Mike MacIntyre is preparing for his sixth season as the head coach in Boulder, and is coming off a 5-7 season in 2017.

“We lost four really close football games,” MacIntyre said of the 2017 season. “We were leading three of them going into the 4th quarter basically and didn’t get it done. We’ve got to win those close games, and when you win those, kids get confidence, momentum starts, and good things happen and that’s what we hope to do this year.”

The Buffs return junior quarterback Steven Montez, who threw for 2,975 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2017.

“Steven is extremely talented, and he played really well in a lot of our football games last year,” said MacIntyre. “He had some excellent football games, and he played well enough in a few of our close losses for us to win. I think he’ll have another excellent year. I’m looking forward to watching him play,” added MacIntyre.

Buffs football is a family affair for the MacIntyres. Mike’s son Jay is a wide receiver on the team and is the top returner from the 2017 season.

“It’s a lot of fun,” MacIntyre said of coaching his son. “I played for my dad, and now he plays for me. It’s really special.”

The Buffs begin the season Sept. 1 when they play the CSU Rams at Mile High Stadium.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.