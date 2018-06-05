  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Arvada, Jefferson County, Local TV, Meiklejohn Elementary School
(credit: Dwight George)

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The school year is winding down or already over for most public schools across Colorado, and “Enjoy Your Summer”-like messages can be found on the billboards outside numerous schools.

A CBS4 viewer spotted one school that didn’t run their message through spellcheck. The billboard Meiklejohn Elementary School in Arvada says:

THANK YOU FOR A GRATE
SCHOOL YEAR

school Oops: School Billboard Typo Spotted By CBS4 Viewer

(credit: Dwight George)

Oops.

The school is located at 13405 West 83rd Place, not far from Standley Lake.

When he sent the picture in to CBS4, Dwight George wrote “School’s out. Was it ever in?”

