Ryan Mayer

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Rockies selected Ole Miss sophomore left-handed pitcher Ryan Rolison with the 22nd overall pick in Monday night’s MLB Draft.

gettyimages 684291998 Rockies 1st Round Pick Deletes Tweet From 2012 Wishing President Obama Would Be Shot

Ryan Rolison of Ole Miss (credit: Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As with any newly minted professional athlete, fans started to go back through Rolison’s social media accounts and found a tweet that was insensitive towards former President Barack Obama on election night of 2012.

Rolison, as Pope noted, immediately deleted the tweet after it started getting talked about on social media. At the time of the tweet, Rolison would have been 15 years old. Rolison has not commented on the tweet since deleting it last night, and the last tweet from his account is from June 1.

This is just the latest incident in which an athlete’s past posts on social media have been brought to light in the process of them becoming professionals. Earlier this year, new Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, the former Wyoming Cowboys star, was found to have several tweets containing racial slurs and offensive language from 2012 and 2013. Allen apologized for the content of the tweets several days prior to the draft, before being selected by the Bills with the No. 7 overall pick.

Rolison was in the midst of Ole Miss’ elimination game in the NCAA Regionals against Tennessee Tech when it was announced that he had been drafted. The Rebels went on to lose the game 15-5 and were eliminated from postseason play. In two years with Ole Miss, Rolison posted a 16-7 record with a 3.47 ERA in 159 innings pitched.

