DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s high temperature for June 6, 2018 has tied the high set back for this day in 1946.

The high temperature hit 95 degrees at 2:24 p.m. on Tuesday.

Many tried to venture out, but some quickly found relief inside buildings, at water parks or in the shade.

The temperatures lately and throughout the week are above the seasonal average of near 78 degrees.

National Weather Service says they don’t expect the mercury to climb higher because of cloud cover.