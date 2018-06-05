  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chaffee County, Christian Sheetz, Clear Creek, Rafting Deaths, Summit County

DENVER (AP) — Another person has died in a rafting accident in Colorado.

On Monday, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Christian Sheetz of Summit County died after the private raft he was riding in with his wife capsized near Buena Vista. His wife managed to swim to shore but Sheetz was swept downstream. His body was found about four hours later.

clear creek canyon rescue 1 mgarcia 2 Men Dead In Separate Rafting Accidents In Colorado

(credit: CBS)

On Sunday a man visiting from the Chicago area died after he fell out a raft in a rougher section of Clear Creek near Idaho Springs while on a commercial rafting trip. River guides tried multiple times to get him back in the boat, including casting a line out to him.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s