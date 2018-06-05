DENVER (CBS4)– A new website is helping launch new businesses in Colorado.

MyBizColorado is designed to help cut red tape and expedite the process for start-ups. The new website was announced on Tuesday morning by Gov. John Hickenlooper and Secretary of State Wayne Williams.

“I know the challenges facing start-up businesses,” said Hickenlooper in a statement. “By streamlining the state’s processes, we can remove some of those hurdles. MyBizColorado is another reason Colorado is one of the best places to start and grow a new business.”

Participating agencies and partners include the Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Revenue, Department of Regulatory Agencies, Governor’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade, Governor’s Office of Information Technology, Secretary of State’s Office, the Statewide Internet Portal Authority, and Colorado Interactive.

“MyBizColorado demonstrates a common goal to provide the best possible service for the business community. It’s rewarding to see so many agencies sharing a unified commitment to welcome new businesses in our state,” said Williams in a statement. “MyBizColorado is one website that opens many doors. Instead of a maze, MyBizColorado provides an easy-to-follow road map for starting a new business.”

By using MyBizColorado, you can –

Register for a sales tax license

Register employees for wage withholding

Register employees for unemployment insurance

Find resources to help plan a new business and obtain professional licenses

MyBizColorado replaces a decade-old system, launched in 2007, called the Colorado Business Express.