DENVER (CBS4) – Officials at Denver International Airport say a man caused a security scare on Tuesday afternoon.

They say he drove his truck onto a sidewalk in the drop off area, then ran through the airport, through security and then down the escalator. He almost got on a train to the concourses, but officers stopped him.

A witness snapped a picture of the suspect on the ground. The suspect, who hasn’t been named, is under investigation of hindering a transportation facility.

Denver police say he was not armed with any weapons.