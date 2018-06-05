BREAKINGGovernor vetoes bill that would allow autism patients to use marijuana
DENVER (CBS4) – Officials at Denver International Airport say a man caused a security scare on Tuesday afternoon.

They say he drove his truck onto a sidewalk in the drop off area, then ran through the airport, through security and then down the escalator. He almost got on a train to the concourses, but officers stopped him.

dia incident courtesy jeff werkheiser Police: Man Bolts Through DIA, Causing Security Scare

Police detain man accused of breaching security at Denver International Airport. (credit: Jeff Werkheiser)

A witness snapped a picture of the suspect on the ground. The suspect, who hasn’t been named, is under investigation of hindering a transportation facility.

Denver police say he was not armed with any weapons.

