By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The hottest day so far this year was the Saturday before Memorial Day when we hit 94° in Denver. We should be even hotter on Tuesday with record heat expected in the metro area.

The current record for June 5 is 95° set in 1946. We should at least tie the record by around 2 p.m. It will also be mainly dry with only a 10% chance for a stray thunderstorm drifting east out of the mountains late in the afternoon.

Speaking of the mountains, there is a 20-30% chance for thunderstorms in the high country Tuesday afternoon. Otherwise plan on partly cloudy skies in the mountains with highs mainly in the 70s. A few mountain towns could top 80° while the higher peaks reach no higher than the 60s.

A weak cold front moving south over Nebraska and Kansas on Wednesday will clip the eastern half of Colorado. The result will be a slight drop in temperatures and slightly better chance for a late day thunderstorm. And IF a thunderstorm happens to impact your area on Wednesday (which again, isn’t likely but possible), there could be large hail or damaging wind. The “best” chance of this happening is for areas north and northeast of Denver.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

