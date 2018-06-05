COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The 200th giraffe calf born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo appears to be doing well, after needing “a little assistance from animal care and veterinary staff.”

Muziki, a 20-year-old giraffe, gave birth to a female giraffe calf at 8:20 p.m. on Monday, zoo officials said in a statement.

The birth was live streamed on YouTube and on the zoo’s Facebook page.

The calf, which has not yet been named, needed a little help in order to stand Monday night. On Tuesday morning, zoo officials said she “now seems to be doing well walking and nursing from Muziki.”

You can watch a live stream of the mom and baby on YouTube.

Officials estimate the calf is approximately 5-foot-8 and weighs around 120 pounds, but exact measurements have not yet been taken.

You can view mother and calf here on the Zoo’s live streaming birth cam until they move to a different stall to allow our other pregnant giraffe to give birth.

Muziki and Laikipia both became pregnant after both bred with Khalid in 2017 — Muziki on Valentine’s Day and Laikipia a few days later.

Laikipia is due any day now.

The birth was live streamed via YouTube and on the Zoo’s Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/cmzoo. Laikipia, the Zoo’s second pregnant giraffe, has not yet shown signs of labor, but is also due any day.