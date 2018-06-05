DENVER (CBS4) – The original Gerber baby had the chance to meet one of her successors, Lucas, who stole the hearts of millions in February.

Ann Turner Cook posed for a picture with the newest Gerber baby who has Down Syndrome.

The picture was posted on Twitter by Cook’s grandson.

My grandmother was the Gerber baby. It was a funny bit of trivia, never made her rich or got us free strained peas or anything. But last week she got to meet the company's newest spokesbaby, named Lucas. Pretty pretttty cute. pic.twitter.com/u7ddWaM1Ed — Chris Colin (@chriscolin3000) June 4, 2018

Cook, 91, was chosen as the original Gerber baby after her family submitted a charcoal drawing of her when she was four months old to the baby food company. The iconic image has been used by the company ever since.

Recently, Lucas and his family happened to be in Cook’s neighborhood and asked Gerber to set up a meeting between the families.

Lucas became Gerber’s first baby with Down Syndrome out of 140,000 submissions in the 2018 contest.

Each year, the company chooses a new baby and family who also take home a $50,000 prize.