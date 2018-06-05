Filed Under:Charlie Craig, civil rights, Dave Mullins, Gay Rights, Gay Wedding Cake, Jack Phillips, Jefferson County, John Hickenlooper, Lakewood, Local TV, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Supreme Court

DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of supporters rallied behind the gay couple on the steps of the state Capitol after the Supreme Court ruling in favor of a baker from Lakewood.

gettyimages 967442004

DENVER, CO – JUNE 4: Christopher Savin pumps his fist as he holds a Colorado pride flag during a rally in support of David Mullins and Charlie Craig after the United States Supreme Court ruled in favor of Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, who refused to make a wedding cake for the same sex couple in 2012. Supporters gathered at the Colorado State Capitol on Monday, June 4, 2018. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

It was a case that pitted gay rights against religious interests, brought by a Jack Phillips, a Christian baker in Lakewood who refused to make a wedding cake for two gay men.

gettyimages 886406788

Jack Phillips speaks to members of the media in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Dec. 5, 2017. (credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Phillips said his cakes are artistic expression and that creating a cake celebrating gay marriage violates his religious beliefs.

jack phillips 2

(credit: CBS)

Story Archive: Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission

It started back when Charlie Craig and David Mullins went into Masterpiece Cakeshop in 2012 and asked for a cake for their wedding reception. Phillips refused.

civil rights case 1

(L-R) Charlie Craig, Dave Mullins and his mother Debbie Munn stand before to supporters before entering the Supreme Court building Dec. 5, 2017. (credit: CBS)

Craig and Mullins said Phillips discriminated against them and violated their civil rights.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case in December. In their decision posted on Monday, the justices ruled the Colorado Civil Rights Commission didn’t maintain religious neutrality when it ruled against Phillips.

scotus gay wedding cake 12vo transfer frame 851

Jack Phillips (credit: CBS4)

“We’ve never disagreed with his religious convictions, we just think when you open your doors to the public you have to serve everyone equal,” said Craig.

wedding cake ruling 10pkg frame 914

David Mullins and Charlie Craig at the rally on Monday (credit: CBS)

At the rally, supporters carried signs reading “Dissent is patriotic” and rainbow flags. They said the decision does very little in the fight for equal rights in this country.

“Just that fact this question is open, that this is continually being argued.. I’m feeling it, very, very personally,” said one rally goer Kelsey Green.

wedding cake ruling 10pkg frame 1754

(credit: CBS)

Gov. John Hickenlooper was at the rally. He said the decision doesn’t change Colorado laws against discrimination.

wedding cake ruling 10pkg frame 2087

(credit: CBS)

“Today is no different than yesterday. Nobody has a license to discriminate,” said Hickenlooper.

The owner of the cake shop was not available for public comment after the decision was announced. There is a sign on the bake shop stating that he is out of town until Thursday.

wedding cake ruling 10pkg frame 2185

(credit: CBS)

