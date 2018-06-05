DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of supporters rallied behind the gay couple on the steps of the state Capitol after the Supreme Court ruling in favor of a baker from Lakewood.

It was a case that pitted gay rights against religious interests, brought by a Jack Phillips, a Christian baker in Lakewood who refused to make a wedding cake for two gay men.

Phillips said his cakes are artistic expression and that creating a cake celebrating gay marriage violates his religious beliefs.

It started back when Charlie Craig and David Mullins went into Masterpiece Cakeshop in 2012 and asked for a cake for their wedding reception. Phillips refused.

Craig and Mullins said Phillips discriminated against them and violated their civil rights.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case in December. In their decision posted on Monday, the justices ruled the Colorado Civil Rights Commission didn’t maintain religious neutrality when it ruled against Phillips.

“We’ve never disagreed with his religious convictions, we just think when you open your doors to the public you have to serve everyone equal,” said Craig.

At the rally, supporters carried signs reading “Dissent is patriotic” and rainbow flags. They said the decision does very little in the fight for equal rights in this country.

“Just that fact this question is open, that this is continually being argued.. I’m feeling it, very, very personally,” said one rally goer Kelsey Green.

Gov. John Hickenlooper was at the rally. He said the decision doesn’t change Colorado laws against discrimination.

“Today is no different than yesterday. Nobody has a license to discriminate,” said Hickenlooper.

The owner of the cake shop was not available for public comment after the decision was announced. There is a sign on the bake shop stating that he is out of town until Thursday.