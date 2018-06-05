BREAKINGGovernor vetoes bill that would allow autism patients to use marijuana
Filed Under:Connar Givans, Joshua Cortez, Kelly Cortez, Local TV, Pomona High School, Poudre High School
Connor Givans (credit: CBS)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A 19-year-old man has been sentenced following a crash that killed a 17-year-old boy and his mother in Fort Collins.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Connor Givans to 10 years probation, 18 months of work release, and 1,000 hours of community service. He’ll also lose his driver’s license and must pay $17,000 to the victims’ family.

cortez family Teen Sentenced To Probation, Community Service In Deadly Crash That Killed Mother, Son

(credit: Cortez family)

Joshua Cortez was a junior on the Poudre High School football team. He and his mother, Kelly, were killed a day before a playoff game last November.

connor givans1 Teen Sentenced To Probation, Community Service In Deadly Crash That Killed Mother, Son

Connor Givans (credit: Larimer County Sheriff)

Investigators say Givans was driving 84 mph before he drove through a stop sign and crashed into Cortez’s car.

Comments
  1. Glenn Rogers says:
    June 5, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    I guess its how much you got up there.or who you no he just got a slap on the wrist.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s