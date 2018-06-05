Comments
Connor Givans (credit: CBS)
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A 19-year-old man has been sentenced following a crash that killed a 17-year-old boy and his mother in Fort Collins.
On Monday, a judge sentenced Connor Givans to 10 years probation, 18 months of work release, and 1,000 hours of community service. He’ll also lose his driver’s license and must pay $17,000 to the victims’ family.
Joshua Cortez was a junior on the Poudre High School football team. He and his mother, Kelly, were killed a day before a playoff game last November.
Investigators say Givans was driving 84 mph before he drove through a stop sign and crashed into Cortez’s car.
I guess its how much you got up there.or who you no he just got a slap on the wrist.