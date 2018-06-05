BREAKINGNWS: Record High Temperature Tied In Denver
DENVER (CBS4)– The FBI agent who was dancing when a gun fell out of his pants over the weekend at a nightclub in Denver, firing and striking a man in the leg, has been identified.

The FBI agent has been identified as Chase Bishop assigned to the Washington, DC bureau. He was in Denver on a personal trip.

fbi dancing gun 5vo frame 55 FBI Agent In Nightclub Shooting Investigation Identified

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday inside Mile High Spirits Tasting Room on Lawrence Street and 22nd Avenue.

Police say Bishop’s firearm fell from his waistband holster and when he picked up the gun, it discharged, striking one person in the leg.

CBS4’s Brian Maass was the first to break this story.

fbi dancing gun transfer frame 690 FBI Agent In Nightclub Shooting Investigation Identified

The attorney for the victim says he was hurt badly with damage to his anterior tibial artery.

fbi dancing gun transfer frame 1817 FBI Agent In Nightclub Shooting Investigation Identified

Bishop was taken to the Denver Police Department headquarters and later released to an FBI supervisor. Possible charges are pending lab results to determine whether alcohol was a factor, along with forensic evidence.

fbi club shooting 5vo transfer frame 0 FBI Agent In Nightclub Shooting Investigation Identified

The FBI is conducting an internal investigation into the incident and the options include termination, suspension or reprimand.

Police are asking for those who saw the shooting or were at the nightclub when the gun went off to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

Denver police will present their findings to the district attorney, who will determine what charges will be filed.

