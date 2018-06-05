BREAKINGGovernor vetoes bill that would allow autism patients to use marijuana
DURANGO, Colo. (AP)– The 416 Fire is keeping the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad closed for nearly two weeks.

The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad announced on Tuesday that it is extending the suspension of its coal-fired steam train passenger service until at least June 17.

Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Closed Due To 416 Fire

The railroad is also canceling the 2018 edition of its popular family-oriented dinosaur train experience, the T-REX Express, which was scheduled for the weekends of June 16-17 and June 23-24.

A notice was posted at the train depot, notifying passengers of the closure.

Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Closed Due To 416 Fire

All who purchased tickets can get a refund. Ticket holders should allow for five to seven business days for their refunds to be processed and appear on their credit card statements.

A night shift photo of firefighters working to contain the 416 Fire.

A night shift photo of firefighters working to contain the 416 Fire. (credit: Kyle Miller / Wyoming Interagency Hotshots)

The 416 Fire broke out Friday morning about 10 miles north of Durango in the San Juan National Forest. On Tuesday, it remained at 10 percent containment. More than 400 firefighters supported by six helicopters and two air tankers are fighting the fire that has burned about 4.6 square miles.

The 416 Fire burning on 6/2/18 in southwest Colorado.

The 416 Fire burning on 6/2/18 in southwest Colorado. (credit: Phil Curry)

The railroad suspended service due to progress fighting the 416 Fire and the status of the current fire, drought and weather conditions.

