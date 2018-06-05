By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s next police chief has already applied for the job, but city officials are declining to identify who submitted applications.

The job is only open to current and retired members of the Denver Police Department who had to submit their applications by May 27.

But when CBS4 requested a list of those who applied, Denver’s Department of Safety denied the request, citing a portion of state law. That law allows records custodians to not reveal applicants for an “executive position who is not a finalist.”

, records coordinator for the Department of Safety wrote, “Your request for a list of the names of all applicants is denied because it would be contrary to the cited statute to provide a list of the applicants’ names.”

Applicants were required to submit a cover letter, resume, five professional references, and a position paper. On the city’s website, applicants were informed “All application materials are subject to the city’s open records laws.”

The Police Executive Research Forum will review applicants and forward on qualified candidates to a 14 member Police Chief Search Committee.

The committee is then tasked to identify six to 10 candidates to forward on to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock for consideration.

The next chief, who replaces outgoing Chief Robert White, will be paid $214,286 per year.

