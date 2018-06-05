By Shawn Chitnis

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced Tuesday its public campaign to complete funding for a $36 million project renovating the Stage and Ricketson Theatres.

“After 40 years, these theatres are in need of some attention and we have a lot to offer through technological advances, accessibility,” said Janice Sinden, President & CEO of the Denver Center.

Both theatres are part of the Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex. The plan calls for an overhaul of the backstage and support areas as well as a redesign of the lobby, in addition to rebuilding the theatres.

The changes inside will include new seating, improved sightlines, and the latest technology for the venues.

“The DCPA provides world class theatre that helps make Denver a world class city,” said Hassan Salem, the chair for the capital campaign and the regional president of U.S. Bank. “Now, we need to insure that this venue continues to match the quality of its productions.”

Salem says the campaign, called “A Grander Opening,” is already 75 percent complete toward its financial goal.

The General Obligation Bonds from the City and County of Denver will provide $19 million and another $8 million will come from the DCPA Board of Trustees. The lead gift for the campaign comes from Marvin and Judi Wolf, longtime supporters of the Center. The Stage Theatre will close in early 2019 and become the Marvin & Judi Wolf Theatre when it reopens in November 2020. The Ricketson Theatre will close in April 2020 and is set to reopen in the spring of 2021.

“When we make an investment, what do we look for? We look for profit,” said Marvin Wolf. “How better a profit can you take when you’re investing in the entire City and County of Denver?”

To celebrate the Wolf family donation, the DCPA Board and staff gathered inside the complex. They unveiled a sign inside the lobby announcing the donation and the name change coming after the project is completed.

“Marvin and Judy Wolf have a more than 30-year history in supporting the Denver Center for the Performing Arts,” Sinden told CBS4.

“This renovation also will allow our spaces to accommodate artists’ imaginations, inspire students’ creativity and welcome guests to stories that reflect their lives,” Sinden said in a release. “By preserving these facilities, exceeding accessibility standards and equipping the spaces with new technological advances, we will continue to provide world-class theatre experiences in world-class facilities.”

LINK: DCPA Grander Opening

