DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver District Attorney’s office officially charged a man accused of hitting and killing another man, and then leaving the scene.

hit and run 4 D.A.s Office Charges Driver In Deadly Hit & Run

(credit: CBS)

The crash resulted in a nearly week-long Medina Alert.

isaac paz larger pic D.A.s Office Charges Driver In Deadly Hit & Run

Isaac Paz (credit: CBS)

Isaac Paz was arrested on May 29, four days after police say he hit and killed Victor Barela, 59, near Evans Avenue and Bryant Street. The suspect vehicle was still missing.

evans fatal hit and run 10pkg transfer frame 180 D.A.s Office Charges Driver In Deadly Hit & Run

Steve Marquez (right) and Victor Barela (left) (credit: Steve Marquez)

Paz, 22, is now charged with one county of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and not having a license.

Police later found the suspect vehicle almost a week after the crash.

