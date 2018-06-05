BREAKINGNWS: Record High Temperature Tied In Denver
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cory Gardner, Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un, Local TV, North Korean, Nuclear Weapons

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS4)– Next week, Pres. Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un in Singapore. Colorado’s junior senator is involved in shaping U.S. policy with North Korea.

On Tuesday, the Senate committee chaired by Republican Senator Cory Gardner, led a hearing and made it clear what he wants to see happen next week.

gardner north korea 12sot frame 251 Sen. Gardner Has Clear Vision Of Summit With North Korea

Sen. Cory Gardner (R) Colorado (credit: CBS)

“So far, although it has suspended missile tests, North Korea has not taken concrete or verifiable steps towards denuclearization, so it is my hope that during the summit it will be made clear to the regime that the only goal of our negotiations is denuclearization,” said Gardner.

gettyimages 668690666 Sen. Gardner Has Clear Vision Of Summit With North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (credit: ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images)

Gardner says he believes the Trump Administration’s policy of isolating North Korea is working.

The committee also discussed the importance of being able to track human rights.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s