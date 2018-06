Designer Kate Spade Found Dead In Manhattan Apartment In Apparent SuicideDesigner Kate Spade was found dead in her Manhattan apartment following an apparent suicide, sources tell CBS2 New York.

Police Swarm Hotel Where Suspect In JonBenet Investigator Killing May BePolice swarmed an extended stay hotel Monday in a Phoenix suburb where they said a suspect in a string of recent killings of professionals, including one in the JonBenet murder case, may be staying.

'World Is A Better Place Without Her': Woman's Obituary Stuns ReadersA mother's obituary in a Minnesota newspaper took an ugly turn when the writer chose to air the woman's dirty laundry after her death.

Video Shows FBI Agent Dancing Before Gun Falls To Floor, FiresVideo shows an FBI agent dancing before he tries to do a back flip and a gun falls out of his pants over the weekend at a nightclub in Denver. When the agent goes to pick up the gun, the weapon fires, striking a man in the leg.

Small Asteroid Hits Earth Hours After Being Spotted By AstronomersA small asteroid slammed into Earth's atmosphere on June 2 just a few hours after it was discovered racing toward the planet, according to NASA.

'We Love Whiskey, Why Not Put It In Our Armpits?' Pit Liquor Is BornOne Colorado couple is making toxin-free, natural deodorant from a mixture of tea, whiskey and vodka.

Crews Make Slow Progress On Southern Colorado WildfireCrews continue to make progress on the 416 Fire that started in La Plata County last week. The fire is 10 percent contained on Monday morning with 2,402 acres burned.

FBI Agent In Nightclub Shooting Investigation IdentifiedThe FBI agent who was dancing when a gun fell out of his pants over the weekend at a nightclub in Denver, firing and striking a man in the leg, has been identified.

200th Giraffe Calf Born At Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Is 'Doing Well'The 200th giraffe calf born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo appears to be doing well, after needing "a little assistance from animal care and veterinary staff."

Supreme Court Sides With Colorado Baker In Same-Sex Wedding Cake CaseThe U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips with a 7-2 decision in a wedding cake for a same-sex couple case.