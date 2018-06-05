FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The new Colorado State University stadium will soon be Canvas Stadium.
CSU sold the naming rights to the stadium in April to Public Service Credit Union. CSU tweeted about the new name.
On Tuesday, Public Service Credit Union announced that it is becoming Canvas Credit Union.
CSU sold the rights to Public Service Credit Union in a $37.7 million, 15-year deal. An executive from the credit union said he planned to keep the partnership for decades to come.
The stadium opened last year on the CSU campus.
The official stadium name celebration is planned for June 15 with events scheduled all day that include activities on the playing field for the whole family. The event is free and open to the public.
A temporary banner may be revealed on Tuesday.