Filed Under:Canvas Credit Union, Canvas Stadium, Colorado State University, CSU, Fort Collins, Local TV, Public Service Credit Union
(credit: CBS)

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The new Colorado State University stadium will soon be Canvas Stadium.

stadium 15 Get Ready For Canvas Stadium At CSU

(credit: CBS)

CSU sold the naming rights to the stadium in April to Public Service Credit Union. CSU tweeted about the new name.

On Tuesday, Public Service Credit Union announced that it is becoming Canvas Credit Union.

CSU sold the rights to Public Service Credit Union in a $37.7 million, 15-year deal. An executive from the credit union said he planned to keep the partnership for decades to come.

stadium 8 Get Ready For Canvas Stadium At CSU

(credit: CBS)

The stadium opened last year on the CSU campus.

The official stadium name celebration is planned for June 15 with events scheduled all day that include activities on the playing field for the whole family. The event is free and open to the public.

A temporary banner may be revealed on Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s