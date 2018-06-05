BREAKINGNWS: Record High Temperature Tied In Denver
CHICAGO - MARCH 14: Disgraced former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich before giving a news conference outside his home March 14, 2012 in Chicago. Blagojevich must report to a federal prison in Colorado by tomorrow, to start serving a 14-year term he received for his conviction on numerous counts of fraud and corruption including attempting to sell the vacant U.S. Senate seat held by then Senator Barack Obama. (Photo by Frank Polich/Getty Images)Disgraced former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich before giving a news conference outside his home March 14, 2012 in Chicago. (Photo Credit: Frank Polich / Getty Images)
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois’ imprisoned ex-governor, Rod Blagojevich, has filed paperwork asking President Donald Trump to commute his 14-year prison term for corruption that included seeking to sell an appointment to the Senate seat Barack Obama vacated to become president.
Blagojevich is currently a resident of the Englewood Federal Prison in Littleton. He arrived in Colorado in 2012 waving to people and even making a stop at a local restaurant just before turning himself in to serve his original sentence.
A spokesman for Blagojevich’s lawyers told the Chicago Tribune it was submitted Tuesday to the Department of Justice. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the paperwork is a formality and that Trump doesn’t necessarily require it to act.

Trump last week broached the possibility of freeing the 61-year-old, suggesting the one-time “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant was convicted for “being stupid.” But many Illinois voters regarded Blagojevich’s corruption as brazen. His convictions included attempting to extort a children’s hospital.

Blagojevich’s wife, Patti, recently went on a media blitz to encourage Trump to intervene to reduce her husband’s sentence.

