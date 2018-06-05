CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois’ imprisoned ex-governor, Rod Blagojevich, has filed paperwork asking President Donald Trump to commute his 14-year prison term for corruption that included seeking to sell an appointment to the Senate seat Barack Obama vacated to become president.

Blagojevich is currently a resident of the Englewood Federal Prison in Littleton. He arrived in Colorado in 2012 waving to people and even making a stop at a local restaurant just before turning himself in to serve his original sentence.