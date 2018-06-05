Trump last week broached the possibility of freeing the 61-year-old, suggesting the one-time “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant was convicted for “being stupid.” But many Illinois voters regarded Blagojevich’s corruption as brazen. His convictions included attempting to extort a children’s hospital.
Blagojevich’s wife, Patti, recently went on a media blitz to encourage Trump to intervene to reduce her husband’s sentence.
