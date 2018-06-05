DENVER (CBS4) – The fate of a bill, now sitting on the desk of Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, remains up in the air on Tuesday. If signed, it would legalize the use of medical marijuana by those with autism.

The bill has been passed by both the House and Senate with strong support, but the head of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment does not back it.

Hickenlooper has said that he will make a decision by 3 p.m. Tuesday. Earlier in the day, parents of children with autism gathered outside the governor’s office at the state Capitol.

They were hoping to share their stories with him. Hickenlooper met with some of the parents in a closed door meeting in his office.

After, it appeared the decision remained up in the air.

“He has made concerns known that he is worried about the safety of marijuana. For autism, there are studies that show cannabis is safe for children,” said parent Michelle Walker.

The governor revealed that he has autism and Asperger’s syndrome in his family.