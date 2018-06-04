BREAKING NEWSU.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips
WASHINGTON (CBS) – The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips with a 7-2 decision.

gettyimages 696140030 Supreme Court Sides With Colorado Baker In Wedding Cake Case

Seated from left, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, and Associate Justice Stephen Breyer. … Standing behind from left, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr., Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch of the Supreme Court in 2017. (credit: Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

It was a case that pitted gay rights against religious interests, brought by a Christian baker in Lakewood who refused to make a wedding cake for two gay men.

gettyimages 886406788 Supreme Court Sides With Colorado Baker In Wedding Cake Case

Jack Phillips speaks to members of the media in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Dec. 5, 2017. (credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Phillips said his cakes are artistic expression and that creating a cake celebrating gay marriage violates his religious beliefs.

Story Archive: Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission

It started back when Charlie Craig and David Mullins went into Masterpiece Cakeshop in 2012 and asked for a cake for their wedding reception. Phillips refused.

civil rights case 1 Supreme Court Sides With Colorado Baker In Wedding Cake Case

(L-R) Charlie Craig, Dave Mullins and his mother Debbie Munn stand before to supporters before entering the Supreme Court building Dec. 5, 2017. (credit: CBS)

Craig and Mullins said Phillips discriminated against them and violated their civil rights.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case in December. In their decision posted on Monday, the justices ruled the Colorado Civil Rights Commission didn’t maintain religious neutrality when it ruled against Phillips.

Read the court’s complete opinion at supremecourt.gov, with the majority opinion written by Kennedy. Kagan and Breyer were the only two judges who disagreed with the ruling.

