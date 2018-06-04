PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident over the weekend involving a juvenile suspect who died while in police custody.

Deputies in Park County rushed to a location near Echo Valley Ranch on Sunday on reports of an attempted carjacking.

The victim was able to get away from the scene on Park County Road 70 and flag down a ranch employee.

That employee found the suspect and there was a violent confrontation that ended with the ranch employee stabbed several times. The suspect was shot at least once.

When deputies arrived, the suspect ran away but deputies were able to take the suspect into custody just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Unfortunately, the suspect died before Platte Canyon Fire and Flight for Life arrived. The suspect is a juvenile male from Jefferson County. An autopsy is being performed in Colorado Springs.

The stabbing victim is in critical condition at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood.

Neither the name of the deceased or the victim are being released as of Monday morning.

The incident is being investigated by the CBI because the suspect died while in police custody.