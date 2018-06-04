  • CBS4On Air

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos held linebacker Shane Ray out of workouts Monday due to a sore wrist.

Ray broke his left wrist in July and underwent three surgeries that caused him to miss the opening six games in 2017. He had one sack over the next eight contests before going back on injured reserve.

Denver coach Vance Joseph said Ray’s wrist was irritated and the team is “taking it slow. Just being smart with guys. It’s the spring.”

Absent from the optional workouts were players such as pass rusher Von Miller, along with receivers Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. Joseph wasn’t concerned with their absence, saying, “they’ve been here all year. We’re good. We coached the guys who were here today.”

