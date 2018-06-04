By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broncos linebacker Shane Ray had the best season of his young career in 2016 when he recorded eight sacks, doubling his efforts from his rookie season.

Ray seemed prime to have another great year in 2017 before injuring his wrist on the first day of training camp. Now as he enters 2018 Ray seems ready to have another breakout season.

“It’s getting there,” Ray said of his wrist. “It’s still a daily process staying healthy. It is what it is.”

Ray underwent three different surgeries during the 2017 season, and admitted the surgeries took their toll, telling CBS4 “It kind of took the fun out of it for me.”

The Broncos elected not to pick up Ray’s fifth year option for 2019, making him a free agent after this year.

Asked if he was upset by the Broncos decision, Ray simply shrugs.

“It’s business,” he said. “Unfortunately my injury happened. Do you invest $9 million in a guy who had three wrist surgeries the season before? Maybe not. I can’t blame John (Elway) for that.”

The decision came just days after the Broncos selected Bradley Chubb with the 5th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, leading people to wonder if perhaps the Broncos are preparing to move on from Ray following the season.

“I’m not trippin’,” said Ray of the Broncos selection. “If he’s sitting there at No. 5 and you’ve’ got the opportunity, why wouldn’t you take the best defensive player?”

“He came in here, I’m teaching him everything I know,” Ray said of Chubb. “Kind of how (DeMarcus Ware’s) role was with me, He’s going to be a great player.”

