DENVER (CBS4) – The search continues for one peacock that escaped from the Denver Zoo over the weekend.

A total of eight peacocks left the zoo on Sunday, but six have been found with the latest one located on Sunday night. Unfortunately, one bird was struck and killed by a vehicle near 23rd Street and Colorado Boulevard.

That leaves one more on the loose.

One woman was shocked to see one of the peacocks strutting across the busy road at Colorado Boulevard.

“‘Oh no way, that is a peacock,’ and I stopped my car, checked behind me that other cars were going to stop, and it just strut across the road toward Park Hill,” said Sue Erickson.

She said she called the zoo but the bird had gotten away.

The large birds are popular around the zoo where they normally stay, because officials say they are well fed.

Zoo officials remind the public, if you find a peacock, you cannot keep it, and to please call the zoo immediately.

LINK: Denver Zoo