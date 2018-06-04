DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police arrested two more suspects connected to an assault involving an RTD contracted security guard in April.

In a report by CBS4 on Wednesday, police said they first arrested James Hunter on suspicion of second degree assault. On Monday, Denver’s district attorney’s office filed charges of first degree assault and intimidation of a witness or victim.

Court documents state Hunter, 34, and three other guards approached the victim on a bench at a bus gate at Union Station and told him to leave. They also state Hunter began antagonizing the victim, challenging him to a fight in the men’s restroom where there were no cameras.

Hunter, another security guard and the victim were seen on surveillance video walking into a restroom. Hunter and the other guard later emerged, according to court documents.

On Friday, Denver police arrested Taylor Taggert, 27, and Victor Diaz, 28, on suspicion of first degree assault.

Investigators say the guards were employed by Allied Universal under contract to the Regional Transportation District.

RTD officials released a statement on Wednesday:

RTD is extremely concerned about the alleged actions by the Allied Universal employee. RTD has fully cooperated with police in their investigation. We are holding Allied Universal accountable for the absolutely unacceptable actions alleged of their employee, which obviously would not have followed established policies and procedures. The allegations against the Allied officer are reprehensible and in no way reflect the attitude, mission, policies, practices, or values of RTD. In no way does RTD accept, approve or sanction any such behavior.