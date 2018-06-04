By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After a reprieve from big heat over the weekend, temperatures will soar again on Monday and highs are expected to stay in the 90s all week.

The normal high temperature in Denver during the first week of June is about 78°. So we’ll stay more than 10 degrees above normal this week. The hottest day will likely be Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s which is enough to put the record high for June 5 in jeopardy. That record is 95° set in 1946. Anything above 94° would also make Tuesday the hottest day so far this year.

In terms of rain chances, they are extremely low. A stray gusty thunderstorm may develop on the Eastern Plains Monday afternoon followed by an isolated gusty storm late in the day Tuesday and Wednesday virtually anywhere along and east of the I-25 corridor. These storms will produce wind gusts over 40 mph and very little rainfall. But again, the chance of actually seeing a storm is low.

In the mountains, plan on sunny and dry weather on Monday followed by a 20-30% chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Mountain towns will top out in the 70s most of this week.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.