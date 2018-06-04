Filed Under:Colorado Politics, John Hickenlooper, Local TV, Marijuana In Colorado, Marijuana Tasting Rooms

DENVER (CBS) – Gov. John Hickenlooper vetoed a bill that would allow marijuana “tasting rooms” on Monday.

gettyimages 6122874401 Hickenlooper Vetoes Marijuana Tasting Rooms Bill

Cannabis flower on display at Lightshade, a marijuana dispensary on 6th Ave in Denver. (credit: Vince Chandler/The Denver Post)

If it had been signed, customers would have been able to sample products at pot shops before buying — similar to tastings offered at breweries or wineries.

Smoking the product would have not been allowed.

marijuana 1 Hickenlooper Vetoes Marijuana Tasting Rooms Bill

(credit: CBS)

“Amendment 64 is clear: marijuana consumption may not be conducted ‘openly’ or ‘publicly’ on ‘in a manner that endangers others,’” said Hickenlooper in a veto letter. “We find that HB 18-1258 directly conflicts with this constitutional requirement.”

