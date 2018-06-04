DENVER (CBS) – Gov. John Hickenlooper vetoed a bill that would allow marijuana “tasting rooms” on Monday.

If it had been signed, customers would have been able to sample products at pot shops before buying — similar to tastings offered at breweries or wineries.

Smoking the product would have not been allowed.

“Amendment 64 is clear: marijuana consumption may not be conducted ‘openly’ or ‘publicly’ on ‘in a manner that endangers others,’” said Hickenlooper in a veto letter. “We find that HB 18-1258 directly conflicts with this constitutional requirement.”