(CNN) — Guatemala’s Fuego volcano erupted with deadly fury, but now more hazards threaten grieving residents.

At least 25 people were killed after the volcano erupted Sunday, spewing a river of lava and plumes of smoke almost 6 miles into the air, said CONRED, the government agency for disaster reduction.

A Monday photo shows ongoing volcanic activity at Fuego. (CNN)

Another 15 people have been hospitalized, including 12 children — some of whom suffered severe burns, the health ministry said.

gettyimages 966996380 Guatemala Volcano Eruption Kills 25; Danger Continues

The Fuego Volcano in eruption, seen from Alotenango municipality, Sacatepequez department, about 65 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 3, 2018. (credit: ORLANDO ESTRADA/AFP/Getty Images)

Volcanic ash had spread in a 12-mile radius and winds could carry the cloud even farther, officials said. neighborhoods were covered with ash.

gettyimages 967173458 Guatemala Volcano Eruption Kills 25; Danger Continues

View of the damage caused by the eruption of the Fuego Volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes, a village in Escuintla Department, about 35 km southwest of Guatemala City, on June 4, 2018. – At least 25 people were killed, according to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (Conred), when Guatemala’s Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the airport to close. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ/Getty Images)

Survivor Consuelo Hernandez told the disaster agency some of her relatives were buried. Images from the scene showed a firefighter weeping.

s094626545 Guatemala Volcano Eruption Kills 25; Danger Continues

Neighbors stand outside a temporary morgue near Volcan de Fuego in Alotenango, Guatemala (CNN)

“Not everyone escaped, I think they were buried,” Hernandez said in a video released by CONRED. “We saw the lava was pouring through the corn fields, and we ran toward a hill.”

s094630326 Guatemala Volcano Eruption Kills 25; Danger Continues

Residents flee El Rodeo village after the Fuego volcano erupted. (CNN)

Guatemala’s President Jimmy Morales has declared three days of national mourning.

1.7 million people affected 

More than 3,100 people have been evacuated while search and rescue efforts stretched overnight, said Sergio García Cabañas, director of the disaster agency. More than 1.7 million people have been affected by the eruption, according to CONRED.

Authorities urged residents living near the volcano to evacuate immediately, and warned some in Chimaltenango, Sacatepequez and Escuintla states to watch out for volcanic rocks and ash.

Residents were told to avoid roads close to the volcano and make sure water is not contaminated.

The eruption officially ended late Sunday, according to the Guatemala’s National Institute of Seismology, Vulcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology.

“The eruption … is reaching its end with 14.763 feet of ash and weak-to-moderate explosions and incandescence in its crater,” it said in a statement.

But it warned there could be new eruptions, and residents in the surrounding areas should be on alert for mudslides containing volcanic material.

‘Ring of fire’

Guatemala is situated on the “Ring of Fire,” an area of intense seismic activity.

The 40,000-kilometer (25,000-mile) area stretches from the boundary of the Pacific Plate and the smaller plates such as the Philippine Sea plate to the Cocos and Nazca Plates that line the edge of the Pacific Ocean.

Volcan de Fuego, which means fire volcano, is one of Central America’s most active.

It is near the colonial city of Antigua. Sunday’s explosion rained soot over the popular tourist destination and other villages in the Sacatepéquez state, covering them in ash.

Villages south of the volcano in the Escuintla department were affected, too, Cabañas said. Some ash reached the capital of Guatemala City about 25 miles away, forcing the closure of its international airport. The Guatemalan army shared images of officers clearing the runway with push brooms.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto expressed condolences and offered assistance.

“All our solidarity and support to the President Jimmy Morales and the Guatemalan people for the loss of human life after the eruption of the volcano of Fire.”

The President of El Salvador offered his condolences via Twitter and said his country stood ready to assist its neighbor.

Israel’s Ambassador to Guatemala and the Mayor of Puerto Rico also expressed their solidarity.

