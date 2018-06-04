JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews rescued a dog that was exhausted from a hiking trail.

On Sunday, Evergreen Fire Rescue crews rushed to Maxwell Falls Trail in Jefferson County on reports of a dog that couldn’t get down the mountain.

The reason the dog’s family couldn’t carry it down– the dog is a 5-and-a-half year old, 120 pound Great Pyreneese.

The dog, named Kato, was exhausted and likely dehydrated.

Her owners called for help when they were still about a mile away from the trail head.

Crews were able to get her down the mountain.