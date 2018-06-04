By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – A small, women-owned Colorado company is getting a huge opportunity to try and grow.

Mame’s Burritos will take their Denver creations to Bentonville, Arkansas for Walmart’s Annual Open Call Event.

“I didn’t realize what a big deal it was because we didn’t apply for it. It kind of came to us,” said Lisa Wolff, the CEO of Mame’s Burritos.

The Open Call Event places a priority on getting American-made products into Walmart stores either regionally or nationally.

Wolff says she didn’t know about the event until a Walmart employee’s wife had her first Mame’s burrito.

“She went home and said, ‘Honey, you’ve got to get this product in Walmart. You have to try it. It’s amazing. Find out who these people are and contact them,’” Wolff said about the Open Call Event invitation.

Wolff’s mom started Mame’s Burritos in 2005. The company has slowly grown from coffee shops to supermarkets around the region. Now they’re looking to expand even more.

“I believe (Walmart is) very conscious of that and help to navigate that with a company. Having a really sustainable growth while maintaining the integrity of the product and helping that company grow,” Wolff said. “We really care about what we do and you can taste that and you can feel it.”

The deadline to apply for a chance to secure a seat was May 4.

LINK: Mame’s Burritos

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.