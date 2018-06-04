  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Some siblings in Colorado Springs are being called heroes after they saved a 5-year-old from drowning over the weekend.

Police say the child was playing near Prospect Lake with several other children when their guardian left to grab something from the car.

That’s when Madison Schill noticed the boy floating face down in the water. She got the attention of her brother, Landon.

He ran down to the dock and grabbed the boy out of the water.

“His lips were turning blue and his eyes were starting to bulge out of his head,” said Landon.

Their sister, Savannah, called 911 and started CPR on the child.

“I just began CPR because he wasn’t breathing and I did that for about a minute and then he started breathing again but he was still pretty out of it,” said Savannah.

The ambulance arrived and took the child to the hospital. Police say the child is expected to recover.

Officers have opened an investigation to see if the child’s guardian will face any charges.

The siblings’ mother says she is very proud of her children and their quick action.

“They’re amazing kids,” said the mother.

